Its a baby girl! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome their first kid

Mumbai: Happy news has come for Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as the couple welcomed their first child on Sunday. The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl in the afternoon hours today. Although the couple and the family members have still not confirmed the news on their social media platforms.

It’s a girl. She arrived at the 7.30 am for the delivery. She has been coming to the hospital regularly between 11am-12pm for the past few days’, the hospital insider told PTI. It is learnt the Kapoor family is expected to issue a formal statement soon, announcing the birth of the baby.

The duo on Sunday morning reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai which raised the brows on the baby’s arrival. Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They recently shared screen space for the first time in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which was released worldwide in September.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva’ which gathered massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. ‘Brahmastra’ is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.