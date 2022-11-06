Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Most popular automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki launched Baleno CNG and XL6 CNG in the market. The Baleno CNG is priced at Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. It will be offered in 2 trims namely Delta and Zeta. The CNG version of the XL6 MPV is priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in Zeta grade.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG: The car comes equipped with in-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features, 17.78-cm Smart Play Pro touch infotainment system with on-board voice assistance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, MID display with CNG specific screens, LED Projector headlamps, and 60:40 rear split seats. It is the only CNG hatchback in India to have 6 airbags.

The car is powered by a 1197cc petrol engine. The engine has a top power of 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 98.5 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The Baleno CNG will return a mileage of 30.61 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 CNG: The new updated MPV features In-built Suzuki Connect with 40+ connected features including remote functionalities, 17.78-cm SmartPlay studio infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Cruise Control and LED DRLs. Safety features include Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold and LED front fog lamps.

The new MPV is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine alongside the factory-fitted CNG kit. The engine develops maximum power of 86 bhp at 5,500 rpm and highest torque of 121.5 Nm at 4,200 rpm. It is mated to a manual transmission and offers fuel economy of 26.32 km/kg.