Mayor Arya claims she didn’t write that letter and will file a complaint.

Arya Rajendran, the mayor, has clarified to the party that she did not send the letter to Anavoor Nagappan, the CPM district secretary, asking him to recommend party members for temporary positions in the Corporation.

She admitted to the party that she did not write the letter, which supporters of the party had spread in WhatsApp groups. Additionally, she said that she would ask the commissioner to look into the letter leak by filing a complaint.

The Mayor called Nagappan and explained the situation.

The alleged letter was written on the Mayor’s official letterpad and addressed Nagappan as ‘comrade.’

Rajendran said in a letter dated November 1 that the CPM-run municipal corporation had chosen to hire people on a daily wage basis for various positions in its health wing.

The contentious letter also included a breakdown table of various positions and the amount of openings in each category, including public health expert, doctor, staff nurse, pharmacist, lab technician, part-time sweeper, and others.

According to reports, the 23-year-old mayor asked the district secretary of the party to deliver the priority list of cadres to be appointed by November 16, the deadline for application submission.

The CPM was criticised by the Congress and the BJP over this. The letters that the mayor has signed, according to the Congress, are kept in the CPM headquarters. Youth Congress State Vice President KS Sabarinathan claimed that for CPM members, party offices served as a naukri.com (online job portal).