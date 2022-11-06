MBA student mixed drugs and chocolate together. Used Social Media To Sell Them

In Hyderabad, a 22-year-old student studying business management at a US university was detained and accused of producing and selling chocolates laced with narcotics. The accused allegedly advertised the merchandise on social media sites and delivered it to his consumers using ride-hailing services like Uber and Rapido.

The accused, Rishi Sanjay Mehta, is a well-known businessman’s son who runs a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the student used to manufacture chocolate bars by mixing hash oil with unprocessed chocolate and selling them online.

‘His customers included several young people between the ages of 18 and 22. Through social media, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat, he would promote his sweets and interact with customers. That was the secret phrase,’ CV Anand, a top officer in Hyderabad, said

According to the authorities, Rishi Mehta created 60 chocolate bars by combining 4 kg of raw chocolate with 40 grammes of hash oil, which he then sold for between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

‘ victims will be placed for rehabilitation. Parents must closely supervise their children and keep an eye on their cell phone usage, among other things’ added Mr. Anand.