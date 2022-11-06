Minors and the sick permitted to leave migrant ships at Italy

According to the NGO that runs the ship, Italian officials permitted kids and others in need of urgent medical attention to disembark from a German-flagged vessel in the Sicilian port of Catania on Sunday.

Several ships carrying almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off the coast of Italy for more than a week, awaiting permission to dock from the country’s new right-wing government.

On Friday, Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the German-flagged Humanity 1 ship, which had 179 passengers on board, would be permitted to release minors and anyone with health difficulties before being taken out of national seas.