Nokia launches latest feature phone: Details inside

Mumbai: Nokia launched its latest feature phone named ‘Nokia 2780 Flip ‘.The new feature phone is priced $90 (roughly Rs. 7,450) and is offered in Blue and Red colours. Interested buyers have the option to click the ‘Notify Me’ button to get notified when the handset goes on sale. The estimated shipping date of the Nokia 2780 Flip has been listed as November 17 on the official website.

The Nokia 2780 Flip is powered by the Qualcomm 215 SoC and runs on KaiOS 3.1 OS. The smartphone has 4GB RAM and 512MB internal storage. The handset comes with a 2.7-inch TFT display on the inside along with a 1.77-inch second display on the outside. It supports VoLTE and RTT and packs a 1,450mAh battery. The phone also comes with features such as FM Radio and connectivity options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. It equips a 5-megapixel camera along with an LED flash.