Rishi Sunak to promise faster renewables plan at COP27

At the U.N. COP27 summit on climate change on Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will pledge to hasten the UK’s transition to renewable energy.

On Nov. 2, Sunak decided at the last minute to attend the climate talks, reversing a decision that had been strongly criticised by political opponents and environmentalists to forego the yearly event.

At the event, he will remind legislators and business executives that Britain will collaborate with partners across the world to hasten the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made the need for this even more urgent.