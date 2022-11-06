Spain temporarily shuts the airspace due to hazards posed by Chinese rocket debris

Because of the dangers associated with a Chinese rocket reentering the atmosphere, Spain briefly closed off portions of its airspace.

The grounding on Friday affected airports in Barcelona and Ibiza and lasted for around 40 minutes.

Spain’s decision was made after China launched its powerful Long March 5B rocket to carry the final module of the Tiangong space station.

Uncontrolled re-entry caused a rocket fragment to crash into the Pacific Ocean.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency referred to it as one of the biggest objects to re-enter the atmosphere recently.

Property damage was occurred in Ivory Coast in May 2020 as a result of the rocket’s first launch debris returning to Earth.

The remnant was predicted to crash into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the European Union Space Surveillance and Tracking agency, which stated on its website that there was a low statistical risk of an impact on the ground in inhabited areas.

However, it issued a warning that northern Spain and Portugal as well as southern Italy were also on the trajectory.

The national airspace administration of Spain designated a 100 km (62 mi) wide exclusion zone on either side of the orbit of the falling rocket as a safety measure.

The majority of the rocket’s remains ultimately burned up, while the remainder eventually crashed into the Pacific Ocean around 1,000 kilometres southwest of Acapulco, Mexico.

China has been asked to create rockets that will shatter into smaller parts upon re-entry in the past by the American space agency Nasa.