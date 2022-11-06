Sudan’s Burhan says political talks continue, but Bashir supporters are not welcome

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader, announced on Sunday that talks on a new political framework for the country were underway, but he urged the former ruling party not to interfere with the military or politics.

Burhan, the head of the country’s Sovereign Council, spearheaded a coup a year ago that delayed the country’s transition to elections after Omar al-Bashir was deposed after three decades in power.

According to Reuters, the military has prepared its thoughts on a draught constitution, setting the path for negotiations with the country’s political parties.

Burhan stated the negotiations were ongoing while speaking to soldiers at an army base north of Khartoum.

‘We will join hands with anyone who wants to save our country,’ he added, adding that he would not agree to anything that would result in the military being disbanded.