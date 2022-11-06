T20 World Cup: Sydney police detain Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka on rape charges

Danushka Gunathilaka, a cricketer for Sri Lanka, was detained in Sydney on suspicion of rape when his squad was leaving Australia from the T20 World Cup without him.

The PTI news agency tweeted, ‘Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka detained in Sydney on rape charges, team departs Australia without him: Team source.’

The 31-year-old was continuing to play for the team despite being forced to withdraw from the event due to a hamstring injury in the first round. After a police inquiry, Gunathilaka was taken into custody early on Sunday morning from the team hotel in Sydney.

According to a New South Wales police statement, which was cited by ESPNcricinfo, ‘the victim met with the male after corresponding with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it is alleged that he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday, 2 November 2022.’

After further inquiries, a 31-year-old man was detained at a hotel on Sussex Street in Sydney just before 1am today. ‘As part of ongoing investigations, specialist police conducted a crime scene examination at an address in Rose Bay yesterday (Sunday 6 November 2022).’

‘He was brought to Sydney City Police Station and accused with four offences of having sex without permission. The Sri Lankan national was denied bail to appear via AVL

at Parramatta Bail Court today.’