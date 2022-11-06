Tiger attacks in Wayanad have no end? Another beast is prowling in Meenangadi.

Fear has gripped Meenangadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district after rumours that a tiger may be prowling in the area.

There had been several incidents where domestic animals had been attacked. The previous month saw the deaths of thirty goats. Seven of them died just on one Saturday night.

The event occurred just days after a tiger that caused havoc in the nearby village of Cheeral was apprehended following a 26-day hunt.

Although forest guards have been to the area, it doesn’t appear like any assurances can make the locals feel better.

They are preparing a demonstration similar to the one in Cheeral that elicited fast police response.

The settlements of Cheeral and Meenangadi are located on the edge of a forest. It frequently happens for wildlife to enter human settlements in this area. The consecutive tiger assaults, however, are unprecedented. Many people think that this is due to Wayanad’s recent boom in tiger population.