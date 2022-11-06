Twitter starts to charge $8 for blue checkmark on profiles

Twitter’s app in Apple’s App Store was upgraded on Saturday to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first big revamp of the social media site.

The adjustment comes just a week after Musk purchased the social networking business for $44 billion. The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of electric car maker Tesla has laid off half of Twitter’s employees and promised to start charging customers more.

Twitter said in an iOS update that users who ‘join up now’ for $7.99 a month will get the blue checkmark next to their user names, ‘exactly like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.’

Prior to Musk’s arrival, blue check marks next to a person’s user name suggested Twitter had verified the account belonged to the person or entity claiming it. It was unclear how or if Twitter intended to verify the user’s identity other than by charging a fee.