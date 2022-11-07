Actress Nimrat Kaur wrapped the first schedule of her upcoming social thriller  ‘Happy Teachers’ Day’ in Pune

After delivering some outstanding performances, actress Nimrat Kaur is hard at work on her next project, a social thriller titled ‘Happy Teachers’ Day.’ She recently completed the film’s first schedule in Pune.

‘Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia,’ said the ‘Dasvi’ actress, who was last seen with Abhishek Bachchan. ‘I spent the first year of my schooling here and being back in the classroom reminded me of my childhood.’ she added

She went on to say that ‘The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience.’

Dinesh Vijan presents Happy Teachers’ Day, a social thriller directed by National Award winner Mikhil Musale. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production.

Nimrat Kaur her career as a model and went on to act in theater. After brief appearances in a few films, Kaur starred in Anurag Kashyap production’s Peddlers, which was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.