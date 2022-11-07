AirAsia’s flight from Pune to Bengaluru cancelled due to technical issue

A Bengaluru-bound AirAsia flight was forced to cancel its takeoff at the Pune airport on Sunday night due to a technical issue.

The flight (I5-1427) of AirAsia was cancelled due to a brake-hot warning from the Electronic Centralized Aircraft Monitor (ECAM).

The VT-BKK A320 aircraft was then returned to the bay for inspection and repair.

The brake fan was on the minimum equipment list, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) (MEL). The incident is being investigated by DGCA officials.

‘AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience caused to guests as a result of the delay,’ said an AirAsia India spokesperson.

Flight cancellations due to technical issues are becoming more common. A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight had to be grounded at Delhi airport about ten days ago due to a suspected spark in the aircraft. IndiGo flight 6E-2131’s takeoff was aborted due to an engine flameout, and all passengers were forced to move.

However, no one was injured, and all 177 passengers and seven crew members were safe.