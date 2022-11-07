Apple’s iPhone 14 shipments may be hit by COVID curbs; waiting times may increase!

Apple announced late Sunday night that COVID limits at the Foxconn-operated iPhone manufacturing in China have ‘temporarily affected production’ and the firm anticipates decreased shipments of expensive iPhone 14 models. The largest new gadget producer in the world has been shut down by the Taiwanese tech giant due to an increase in instances. According to a statement from Apple, based in California, ‘COVID-19 limitations have momentarily affected the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max production facilities located in Zhengzhou, China’.

‘At the moment, the plant is using far less of its capacity. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants are still in high demand. However, compared to what we had previously predicted, we now anticipate fewer shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max ‘,it read. Apple also mentioned that buyers will have to wait longer to obtain their new devices.

A spike in COVID 19 cases at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou facility prompted the company to impose stringent controls across its enormous complex in an effort to contain the virus. The facility’s employees could later be seen escaping in recordings, alleging bad working conditions and a lack of basic resources. It has a workforce of roughly 200,000 workers and makes the most iPhones globally.

Foxconn lowered its fourth quarter projection while stating that it was aiming to restart full production at the factory as quickly as feasible. It said that it intended to put new controls in place at the facility to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is also being planned out how the working workers’ access to the production area from their dorms would be limited.

Despite rumours that it would relax parts of its tight zero-Covid policies, China has decided to keep them in place. Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission (NHC), stated on Saturday that Beijing will ‘hold steadfastly to the overarching policy of dynamic zero-Covid’.

At a news conference, Mi stated, ‘China is still dealing with the dual threat of imported illnesses and the rise of domestic epidemics. The disease control scenario is as dismal and challenging as ever,’ he declared. ‘ We must continue to put people and lives first’. The number of new COVID-19 infections recorded in China on Sunday was at its highest level in the previous six months.