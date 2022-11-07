Arjun Kapoor announces a new release date for his upcoming thriller ‘Kuttey’

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s star-studded film ‘Kuttey’ now has a new release date. Ace filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Luv Ranjan and Rekha Bhardwaj, among others, co-produced the film which stars a diverse cast.

Arjun Kapoor announced the new release date, January 13, on Monday. Arjun posted an official statement to his Instagram account, saying, ‘Usher in the New Year with Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on January 13, 2023.’

Aasmaan Bharadwaj, Vishal Bharadwaj’s son, makes his feature film debut with ‘Kuttey.’ Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj also appear in the film.

Much information about the plot of the film is still unavailable.

Earlier, the film, which was scheduled to hit theatres on November 4, got postponed to avoid a clash with Katrina Kaif’s starrer horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot.’

Talking about Kuttey, Vishal Bhardwaj said, ‘Kuttey is extremely special to me as it is my first collaboration with Aasmaan and I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense. I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen.’