Author T Padmanabhan wins Kesari Nayanar Award

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam short story writer T Padmanabhan has bagged the seventh Kesari Nayanar Award for his comprehensive contribution to Malayalam short story literature. The award, instituted by Face Mathamangalam in memory of Kesari Vengayil Kunhiraman Nayanar, includes a purse of Rs 25,000, a sculpture made by KKR Vengara and a citation.

The award jury consisted of Alankode Leelakrishnan, Karivellur Murali, MK Manoharan and Dr N Renuka. Padmanabhan has always upheld Kesari Nayanar’s stories and language as a model’, the jury opined. Minister for Industries P Rajeev will present the award to Padmanabhan at a cultural meeting in Mathamangalam on November 22.