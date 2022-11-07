‘Bridgerton 2’ star Charithra Chandran pays visit to the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu

Charithra Chandran, the star of ‘Bridgerton 2,’ recently visited the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Chandran is an Indian-origin actress who appeared in the Netflix show ‘Bridgerton Season 2’ as Edwina Sharma.

Chandran posted a slew of photos on her Instagram page from her trip to Thanjavur, where she visited the Airavatesvawar Temple.

In the caption, Charithra simply mentioned the year 2022 and the Indian flag. The first image depicts her dressed in a pink traditional outfit with a red dot on her forehead, indicating her visit to a Hindu temple.

There were also photos of the Airavatesvara Temple and a cow. There is also a glimpse of a Kumbakonam restaurant and food served on a banana leaf. There is also a group selfie which has Charithra posing with several women and a child.

She also shared an image of the popular South Indian dish ‘Kothu Porotha’ on her Instagram stories, revealing that it was one of her favourites and that she had eaten it for 30 days in a row.

Her fans loved her pictures from India. A fan wrote, ‘I love how you own your roots and culture.’ Another wrote, ‘wow, you are in TN.’ One more fan commented, ‘I love how simple & real u are.’ A fan also said, ‘You look so beautiful and thank u for keeping it real! I love the simplicity.’ Her co-star from ‘Bridgerton ‘ – Jonathan Bailey too dropped a heart emoji on her post.