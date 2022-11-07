Britney Spears discusses her battle with incurable nerve damage

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to discuss a health issue she has been dealing with. The singer revealed in a lengthy note that she has incurable nerve damage that frequently causes the right side of her body to go numb. She included a dance video with the note and explained why and how dancing helps with pain relief.

‘I’m dancing in time now Victoria… yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain… your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story… in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head… it stings and it’s scary (sic),’ she wrote.

Aside from numbness and tingling sensations in the hands and feet, other warning signs of nerve damage include muscle weakness, sharp pain, and a buzzing sensation.

Meanwhile, Britney made headlines recently when she apologised to Alexa Nikolas for yelling at her on the set of ‘Zoey 101’ many years ago. ‘Although I have apologised to you personally just by ‘instinct,’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE!!!’ the singer wrote on Twitter.