Class 1 student’s letter to CM Bommai over the construction work on a newly paved road in Bengaluru

In a video message to the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, a 6-year-old Class 1 student asks him to stop digging up a freshly asphalted road in her neighbourhood. She claims that using such routes to get to school every day gets challenging.

The first-grade student recorded a video showing city workers in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram neighbourhood excavating up a freshly asphalted road.

The 6-year-old child can be heard in the video saying, ‘Bengaluru civic authorities are tearing up a freshly asphalted road. It is challenging to commute to school every day on such roads. See, sir, the road has only been asphalted for a month.’

She continues, ‘Now they have dug up the road once more. We are having problems. I need you to see the chief minister sir.’