Delhi civic polls; Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is BJP’s main campaigner, says AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party came under fire from the Aam Aadmi Party before of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, claiming that the saffron party had no plans for the city’s civic body. Gopal Rai, an AAP leader, also claimed that the BJP’s ‘star campaigner’ for the civic elections is the con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Gopal Rai, an AAP politician, said that ‘Some thug has now become the star campaigner of BJP. With the help of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, BJP wants to win the Delhi civic polls.’ He further said that the BJP tried to call off the elections because the polls showed it was losing in the civic elections.

‘The BJP, which was repeatedly failing in its survey, postponed the elections and raised the issue of liquor policy (to defeat AAP). But even then, the BJP was seen losing in the survey,’ Gopal Rai said.

The AAP leader added, ‘After all the tricks in Delhi, the BJP was forced to hold elections. The BJP has no direction in Delhi, the party has no agenda for MCD.’

Gopal Rai stated that the garbage problem will be a major issue in the Delhi civic elections, adding that, ‘the BJP will have to answer for the mountain of garbage.’