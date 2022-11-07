DK Shivakumar will ignore ED summons to attend birthday party for Congress worker

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief, is likely to ignore the Enforcement Directorate’s summons in connection with the alleged National Herald money laundering case. Attending a party worker’s birthday bash was the reason.

‘I will not appear before the ED tomorrow because I will be attending a party worker’s birthday party,’ Shivakumar told news agency ANI.

On Monday, November 7, the Karnataka Congress president and his brother DK Suresh were summoned to testify before the investigating officer as part of the ED’s investigation into the National Herald money laundering case.

The most recent round of questioning focuses on Shivakumar and Suresh previously donating an unspecified amount of money to Young India, the company that owns National Herald.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, and parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi were previously questioned in the National Herald case.

The federal investigation agency questioned Shivakumar on October 7 after he appeared at its Delhi office. He had previously appeared before the ED on September 19, when he was questioned about another money laundering case involving alleged possession of disproportionate assets.