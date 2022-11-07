ED detains Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law in case involving money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained mafia don Mukhtar Ansari’s brother-in-law Atif Raza on Monday, three days after detaining his son Abbas Ansari.

Atif Raza, who was already imprisoned, was given bail by the court on Monday in a different case, but the ED officials arrested him in connection with the money laundering case brought against Mukhtar Ansari.

Based on a FIR filed in UP’s Mau under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the financial probe agency began an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in June 2021.

The ED allegedly found that a company called Vikas Construction, which is currently run by Mukhtar Ansari and his close relatives, including his wife Afshan Ansari and his two brothers-in-law, Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad, as partners, had illegally built a godown on government land in Mau’s Raini Village.

An FIR was filed in 2021 against Vikas Development for allegedly conducting a similar illegal construction in Ghazipur.

According to officials who spoke to India Today, Vikas Construction earned Rs 15 crore in rent for the godowns that were rented to Food Corporation of India. The godowns were built on land that Vikas Construction allegedly illegally stole, according to the ED, who claims that the total amount of Rs 15 crore is proceeds of crime.