It’s snowing now! Due to recent snowfall, Srinagar highway is closed and Kashmir turns white

On Sunday, there was new snowfall in Kashmir’s upper regions, including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarag. The valley’s temperature has decreased as a result of this.

Numerous localities have stopped their roadways because of the rain and heavy snowfall. The Srinagar Kargil Highway and Srinagar Poonch (Mughal Road) have been closed as a result of Sunday’s additional snowfall in Kashmir’s higher elevations.

After a significant snowfall in Kashmir, the authorities was forced to use snow removal equipment to clear the roadways.

The temperature has dropped because to recent snowfall and rain in the Kashmir valley since Saturday. On Sunday, the temperature at the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg dropped to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The most recent snowfall has caused new cold waves to spread throughout the region.