Manish Sisodia’s assistant Dinesh Arora has turned state witness in the Delhi liquor policy scandal.

Dinesh Arora, a businessman who the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claims is a close aide of Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is expected to become a decision-maker in the case involving the city’s liquor regulations. He went to the Delhi house Avenue court and promised to tell the whole truth about his involvement in the case.

Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora, and Arjun Pandey were previously described by the CBI as ‘close allies’ of Manish Sisodia who were actively involved in controlling and diverting the money obtained from liquor licences. The primary suspect in the case is Sisodia.

According to the investigation agency, Sameer Mahendru, the director of Indospirits, transferred Rs 1 crore to Dinesh Arora’s Radha Industries.

On Monday, Dinesh Arora made an appearance in court and declared himself willing to testify on behalf of the government. Arora promised the court that he would present all relevant facts.

This happened as a result of a plea the CBI had filed in the Delhi court asking for Arora to be appointed as an approver in the case. He was granted bail when the investigating agency declared, it did not object to his release because during his interrogation, he provided crucial information regarding the case.

On November 14, his statement is probably going to be recorded.