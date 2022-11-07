‘No filariasis’ in five undivided districts of the state; Center

The Central government has declared that filariasis has been eradicated in five districts of Andhra Pradesh. The former Srikakulam, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts are among those without incidences of filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, according to a statement issued by the Health Department on Sunday.

Since 2002, when there was a significant prevalence in ten districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor, the state government has launched a number of programmes to eradicate filariasis.

The five districts are free of filariasis cases as a consequence of the State government’s implementation of disease eradication initiatives between 2004 and 2013 in the State. In the meantime, the old East Godavari district has been recognised as the anti-leprosy campaign’s best performance. No new leprosy cases have been reported in the district in the last three years as a result of the National Leprosy Eradication Program’s successful execution.

According to officials, village volunteers, ASHA employees, and ANMs helped the district stop the disease’s spread through community screening and awareness programmes. Congratulations were extended to the concerned district officials by Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu.