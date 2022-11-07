‘Not everybody is genuinely happy’: Amid row, Vignesh Sivan says ‘it’s best not to share good news’

Chennai: New parents, Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara who are busy with their family hogged the limelight recently after their sons were born through surrogacy. While many claimed that the star couple had resorted to an illegal act, the Tamil Nadu government gave a clean chit to them after launching an investigation.

Now, the director in his Instagram post has shared that it is better to keep good news to oneself rather than sharing it with others. ‘Keep your good news to yourself. Not everybody is genuinely happy’, he wrote on Instagram. The response comes a few days after the couple faced a lot of backlash after they announced the birth of their sons through surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan have been extremely busy. While Nayanthara is busy with the schedule for the 2024 release starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vignesh also has a slew of projects in his kitty. His last directorial had featured both his wife Nayanthara and Samantha.