Parliamentary Party Secy DR Anil admits to have written controversial letter in TVM appointment row

Thiruvananthapuram: Municipal corporation parliamentary party secretary DR Anil said on Monday that he wrote the controversial letter regarding the appointments to the SIT hospital, to CPM district secretary. A letter had surfaced recently, in which Anil was requesting a list of candidates for the nine vacancies to be filled at the SIT hospital. The letter was addressed to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan.

‘As the parliamentary party secretary, I wrote the letter to bring the matter to the party secretary’s attention and to know if he would provide any help. But as soon as I wrote the letter, I felt it was not right and did not send it’, he told media persons. Asked if it validated the allegations of backdoor appointments, he said the hiring process was being followed. ‘An advertisement is given in the newspaper, and a panel conducts the interviews’, he said. Anil added that he wrote the letter thinking he could help out the Kudumbasree.

He further said the SIT hospital was in a dire situation and that it was also essential to open it immediately. Developmental projects worth Rs 717 crore were underway at the hospital, he said. About the letter allegedly written by Mayor Arya Rajendran to CPM district secretary, he said investigation was underway in the matter.

The letter that came out in Mayor Arya Rajendran’s name was reportedly drafted by the Area Committee member. It was handed over to the Local Committee secretary who subsequently forwarded it to WhatsApp groups from where it was leaked. The party would reportedly initiate disciplinary action against both of them. The Mayor had raised a few suspicions regarding the letter. It is known how they got hold of the Mayor’s official letterhead.

The same Area Committee member is said to be controlling many temporary appointments in the Corporation. The operations of the gang, including him and the local committee secretary, are based at the office of a Trust near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. All these activities are being carried out with the support of a senior CPM leader, it is alleged. On most days, the leader reaches the office. The candidates for the temporary jobs are summoned and the decisions on the appointment are taken in the presence of this leader. The Local Secretary is also a board member of a Cooperative Bank. As per a party directive, those holding the position of Local Secretary should not be a representative in cooperative banks.