Philippe Coutinho of Brazil is questionable for the FIFA World Cup after suffering a muscular injury.

After Aston Villa defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, November 6, things were not all happy for the team. Philippe Coutinho, a star for Villa, has a verified muscle injury and is anticipated to miss the club’s next two games. The availability of Coutinho for the World Cup has been called into question as manager Unai Emery stated that the Brazilian could be out for longer owing to a quadriceps issue.

After a disappointing stint at FC Barcelona, where he won one Champions League trophy while on loan with Bayern Munich, the Brazilian playmaker went to Aston Villa full-time this season. The playmaker with the right foot established himself in the Premier League while representing Liverpool.

After a fruitful loan period, Coutinho, 30, signed a permanent transfer from Barcelona to Villa, but in 12 league games, the playmaker has failed to score or create an assist.

He missed the 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United on Sunday, the League Cup match against United at Old Trafford on Thursday, and the league match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Emery confirmed Coutinho’s absence due to a quad issue.

I don’t know how long it will be, but he couldn’t play today (Sunday) and won’t play until after the (World Cup) break, he told the Birmingham Mail.

Tite, the head coach of Brazil, will announce his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, later on Monday.

Despite having over 60 caps and having made his international debut for Brazil in 2010, Coutinho’s dismal play this season has led some to wonder if he still belongs on the team.