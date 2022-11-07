Police officer in Pakistan receives Rs 100 million, but bank disables his ATM card

For the majority of us, finding ?50 or ?100 in a forgotten purse or pocket will quickly lift our spirits. Imagine the surprise and delight a Pakistani police officer would experience when he discovered Rs 100 million in his bank account at the last minute.

Aamir Gopang, a police inspector in Karachi, Pakistan, suddenly became a crorepati after receiving an additional Rs 100 million (10 crore) from a ‘unknown source.’

I have never had more than a few thousand rupees in my account, so I was startled to see that much money, Gopang said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

It wasn’t until he got a call from the bank alerting him that Rs 100 million had been placed into his account that he found out about his inheritance.

The bank blocked Gopang’s ATM card and had frozen his account before he could take any action, preventing him from withdrawing money. To find out how and where the significant sum of money ended up in the account of the Karachi police officer, an investigation has been launched.

According to PTI, other police personnel in same circumstances in Pakistan’s Larkana and Sukkur also received substantial sums of money in their bank accounts. While one police officer in Sukkur likewise had the same amount there, three police officers in Larkana discovered they each had 50 million rupees in their accounts.