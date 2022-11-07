Right-wing group criticises Vir Das’ Bengaluru show for hurting Hindu feelings and casting a negative light on India.

Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti has complained against Vir Das’s comedy concert that is set to take place in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram.

The organisation complained to have the controversial stand-up comedian’s performance at Malleshwar’s Chowdiah Memorial Hall on November 10 cancelled.

The group said in the lawsuit that the comedian’s presentation offended Hindus’ religious sensitivities and painted a negative picture of India.

When Karnataka is already dealing with numerous law and order issues as a result of communal incidents, such events could vitiate law and order, the group claimed in its complaint. ‘In this background, it is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a programme in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore,’ it said.

A monologue that comedian Vir Das performed during a performance in the US caused uproar, with many people criticising him on social media for ‘insulting India.’

‘I come from two Indias’ is a YouTube video that was posted by Vir Das. His performance at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC included the monologue you can see in the video.