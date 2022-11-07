SC rejects SP leader Abdullah Azam Khan’s appeal challenging Allahabad HC order, annulling his election

New Delhi: Supreme Court rejected the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan on Monday, challenging the Allahabad High Court order which annulled his election as Uttar Pradesh legislator on grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017.

It was back in 2019 that the Allahabad High Court annulled the election of Abdullah Azam Khan as an MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Suar constituency on the grounds of being underage at the time of the election. The court declared the election null while hearing a plea by the defeated BSP candidate, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan. The Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.

In the election petition against Abdullah Azam Khan, Kazim Khan had contended that the elected MLA’s actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Hence, he was yet to reach 25 years of age to become eligible to fight the election, when he filed the nomination papers on January 25, 2017, Kazim Khan had contended. The bench annulled the Suar MLA after examining the facts as established by various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan’s mother.