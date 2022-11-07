SC verdict on EWS reservation: TN CM Stalin calls it a ‘setback in century long struggle’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the reservation of economically backward classes is a ‘setback’ in the long struggle for social justice.

‘Today’s verdict in the reservation case for economically backward classes is a setback in the century-long struggle for social justice’, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said after the top court delivered its verdict upholding the validity of the Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for 10% EWS reservation amongst the general category in admissions and jobs. ‘After accessing the full judgement and discussing with the legal experts we will take a decision on our next course of action on EWS which is against social justice’, he added.

A five-judge Constitution bench in a 3:2 majority verdict has held that the amendment’s provisions do not violate essential features of the Constitution. Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat dissented from the majority verdict and struck down the 103rd Amendment Act.