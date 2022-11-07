Supreme Court frees rapist-killers named ‘predators’ by the High Court!

Three men who were convicted of raping and torturing a 19-year-old Delhi woman in 2012, months before the Nirbhaya case, and then murdering her, have been released by the Supreme Court today. They were referred to as predators prowling the streets in search of prey by the Delhi High Court.

Top 10 points on this ruling;

1. The young woman was taken in February 2012, and her charred and mutilated body was found in a field in the Haryana area of Rewari a few days later. According to the extent of her injuries, she was attacked using car tools and clay pots.

2. A case was opened at the Najafgarh police station in Delhi. The accusation alleges that the adolescent was kidnapped, sexually abused, killed, and then her body was dumped in a field close to Rewari.

3. In February 2014, a Delhi court found Ravi Kumar, Rahul, and Vinod guilty of several offences, including kidnapping, rape, and murder. The judge gave them a death sentence.

4. The Delhi High Court supported the death penalty in the same year, stating that the defendants were ‘predators’ roaming the streets ‘searching for prey’.

5. The three appealed the High Court decision to the Supreme Court and requested that their sentence be reduced. All three would be released, according to the bench consisting of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Justices S Ravindra Bhat, and Bela M. Trivedi.

6. Delhi Police had argued in the Supreme Court against a death penalty reduction. They had claimed that the crime wasn’t just committed against the victim but also against society. Police justified refusing to make any kind of compromise to the convicted by pointing out the awful nature of the act.

7. In order to argue for a lesser sentence on behalf of the convicted, the defence attorney had used the individuals’ ages, family histories, and prior criminal records.

8. The girl’s parents expressed their ‘weakness’ at the Supreme Court ruling but stated they will press on with their legal battle despite their words. ‘To seek justice, we came here. The legal system here is blind’.

9. They also claimed that the inmates threatened them within the courtroom, underscoring their 12-year fight for justice.

10. Months after this event, a 23-year-old woman was gangraped, tortured, and killed in Delhi on a moving bus, shocking the country, igniting protracted demonstrations and paving the path for stricter legislation against sexual assault.