Survey says, 80% of Delhi-NCR families afflicted by toxic air

According to a survey conducted on Sunday by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, a whopping 80% of Delhi-NCR families had at least one member suffering from air pollution-related ailments in the previous few weeks.

The air quality in Delhi-NCR is currently classified as ‘very poor’ to ‘severe.’ The poisonous air continues to harm people’s health.

According to the survey, nearly 18% of people said they or a family member had already visited a doctor or hospital. It was noted that roughly 22% of respondents said one or more members of their family had already spoken with or exchanged messages with the doctor.

According to the study, 69 percent of the 8,097 respondents had a sore throat and/or cough; 56 percent had burning eyes; 50 percent had a runny nose and/or congestion; 44 percent had breathing difficulty/asthma; 44 percent had headaches; 44 percent had sleeping problems; and 31 percent had anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating.