The T20 World Cup final between India and Pakistan, according to AB de Villiers, would be an exciting one to watch.

The legendary AB de Villiers of South Africa wants the T20 World Cup final to be Pakistan vs. India. Two teams from India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and England will compete for the prestigious trophy on Sunday, November 13 in Melbourne. England and Pakistan haven’t quite hit their stride yet, while India and New Zealand were the standout sides in their group.

In addition, Pakistan didn’t know until the very last moment if they had a chance to compete in the tournament’s semi-finals. After South Africa faltered against the Netherlands in their final match and was eliminated from the competition, they were given a remote chance to qualify. Pakistan’s final Super-12 game, which they won by defeating Bangladesh, ended up being a knockout for them.

‘Indeed, a fantasy ending! Currently, 70% of eligible voters have cast ballots. Yes, but I’m sure that NZ and ENG will object to that. Both teams have fantastic lineups and are in excellent shape. There will be two thrilling semifinal matches. A final between India and Pakistan has my support as well; it would be an exciting game’ said De’Villiers

India will compete against England in their semi-final at Adelaide, while Pakistan will compete against New Zealand. On Sunday, November 13, the championship game will be place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.