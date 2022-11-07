The trailer for the social drama ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ has been released along with the release date

The trailer for Amazon miniTV’s comedy short film ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ is now available and it promises to entertain and make you laugh while also delivering a socially relevant and thought-provoking message.

‘Don’t Drink & Drive,’ directed by Jai Sharma and written by Karan Tejpal, is produced by Crew It Up in association with On the Ball Productions.

Popular actors Gagan Arora, Arjun Mathur, and Jitendra Joshi play the lead roles in the drama comedy.

Today, Amazon miniTV released the trailer for this short film, as well as the premiere date – November 10. The trailer starts with a scene of a young boy who is drunk as he offers lift to a hitchhiker who is stranded on the side of the road at an ungodly hour.

The two strangers get chatty as they kick start their journey, but an unexpected twist awaits them when the spoiled drunk tries to show off and speeds in his expensive car well over the speed limit.

‘We’re glad to be working with Amazon miniTV for Don’t Drink & Drive, as the streaming service is known for providing some of the most engaging content. It’s simple, relatable, and very impactful. We all, at some point in our life, must have taken a lift from someone, but have we thought about the outcome? Don’t Drink & Drive will make viewers’ think about the same as it depicts the journey of two strangers who end up in hilariously unfathomable situations. We hope that viewers shower their love on this short film as they’ve always done.’ said Jai Sharma, Producer & Director, Crew It Up.