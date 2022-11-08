A bureaucrat posts pictures of a woman blessing him, and the internet likes it.

Officer Krishna Teja of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) recently shared a cute picture on Twitter that is gaining popularity. In the picture, a woman who stopped by Mr. Teja’s office is seen giving him her blessing. The IAS officer is seated on his chair, grinning, and lowering his head in deference. The image has received close to 250 retweets and more than 8,700 likes since it was posted on Monday morning. Many Twitter users have praised Mr. Teja and praised his humility.

Mr. Teja is the District Collector of Alappuzha in Kerala and an IAS officer from the 2015 batch.

A woman wearing a blue sari is seen blessing the IAS officer by placing her hand on his head in the picture, which was taken at his office. One of the employees may be seen grinning at the respectful bow made to Mr. Teja by another employee.

The IAS officer added the hashtag #IAmForAlleppey and the comment ‘What else u need.’

Several Twitter users were moved by his photo and thanked the IAS officer for his thoughtfulness.

‘A unique scene! There are just a select few people like you that receive such warm blessings from the residents’ hearts! Keep the wonderful man inside of you motivating and guiding you in life! God be with you.’

Some people questioned whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was the woman blessing the IAS officer, while others soon refuted the clqims.

In August of this year, Mr. Teja assumed control as collector for Alappuzha. He is from Andhra Pradesh and has held positions as sub-collector in Alappuzha, director of Kerala Tourism, and managing director of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation.