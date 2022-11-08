Agra police used social media to help reconnect a youngster with his family.

A 12-year-old child who got lost on the way home was reunited with his family when the police used social media to their advantage and left a comment on his brother’s YouTube channel.

Shamsabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is where the incident occurred.

The Bharatpur-based child, Shahbaz, had left his house after receiving a reprimand from his brother’s wife Afsana. But he got lost returning home and ended up at Shamshabad police station.

Shahbaz admitted to authorities during questioning that his older brother Armaan maintains a YouTube channel. A contact number was discovered by police while looking for his YouTube account, however it was unavailable.

Following this, cops wrote a comment on a video that Shahbaz’s brother had posted just two days prior (letting him know about Shahbaz). Armaan responded after reading the comment, spoke with the constable stationed at the Shamshabad police station, and then proceeded to the location.

