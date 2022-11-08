Amazon launches ‘Prime Video mobile edition’ in India: Rates

Mumbai: Leading Over The Top (OTT) platform, Amazon launched its ‘Prime Video mobile edition’ in India. The mobile edition of Prime Video will cost Rs 599 annually in India.

Customers can purchase an annual subscription of the mobile-only plan of Prime Video through the official website or its application for Android. It will offer standard definition (SD) quality streaming to users.

Also Read; FIFA World Cup 2022: Full schedule, time and venues

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Rate:

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition: Rs 599