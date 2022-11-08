Audi launches Q5 Special Edition in India: Price and features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, Audi launched its Q5 Special Edition in the Indian markets. The new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is priced at Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. It is offered in 2 exclusive colours- District Green and Ibis White.

The new SUV is powered by 2.0L 45 TFSI petrol engine. The engine generates top power of 249 bhp and peak torque of 370 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 237 kmph.

The SUV features Panoramic glass sunroof, Comfort key for keyless entry, Power front seats with driver memory, Audi phone box with wireless charging, 3-zone air-conditioner and Ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours. It equips Audi virtual cockpit plus with 31.24 cm HD instrument cluster, 25.65 cm touchscreen infotainment system with latest MMI Navigation plus, voice controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and a 19-speaker 755W B&O Premium Sound System.