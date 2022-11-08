DRDO opens a facility for testing and evaluating the Indian Navy’s sonar systems.

Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) recently launched the hull module of the Submersible Platform for Acoustic Characterization and Evaluation (SPACE) facility at Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) in Kochi, giving momentum to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and the nation’s ‘Make in India’ commitment.

It is a cutting-edge facility for testing and evaluating sonar systems created for use by the Indian Navy on a variety of platforms, such as ships, submarines, and helicopters.

The SPACE facility was built by L&T Shipbuilding in Chennai based on the concept, design, and specifications provided by NPOL. This will be used mostly for testing sonar systems, making it possible for scientific packages like sensors and transducers to be deployed quickly and recovered with ease.

The facility known as SPACE is unique in the entire world. The innovative submersible platform that can be lowered to depths of up to 100 metres utilising a set of synchronously operated winches is what makes this facility exceptional. The platform’s design and construction strictly correspond to the inspection and registration requirements set forth by the Kerala Inland Vessel Rules as well as all legal requirements of the Indian Register of Shipping and the vessel classifying authority.