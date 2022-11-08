Equity markets to remain closed today on Gurunanak Jayanti

Mumbai: The capital markets in the country will remain closed today on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. Banks in the country will also remain closed today.

Trading at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended today. There will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended. But, trading at Commodity segment will remain open in the evening session from 5pm. It will remain suspended in the morning session from 9am to 5pm.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 175 trains today: Know how to check full list

Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last holiday on Dalal Street. In October last month, trading at BSE and NSE was closed on three occasions namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada.