Four people were murdered in Raigarh when a sand-filled dump truck collided with an autorickshaw.

Four persons lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Raigarh, Maharashtra, when a sand-filled dumper flipped over on the auto-rickshaw they were riding in, police reported in the wee hours of Monday night. Three of the four fatalities from the accident were students.

The cops arrived at the scene and extricated the bodies from the debris after receiving a call about the accident. After then, the post-mortem was performed on the bodies at the hospital.

After finishing their tests, the three students were on their way home when the accident happened. In the event at Kashedi Ghat in Poladpur, Raigarh, both the auto driver and the students perished.

According to Industries Minister Uday Samant, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has offered Rs 5 lakh for the relatives of the deceased. Samant, who serves as the guardian Minister of Raigarh district and the chief minister of Maharashtra, declared that Rs 5 lakh would be given to the relatives of the deceased, in a Tweet in Marathi.

‘Four people lost their lives in a road accident in Raigarh when a sand-filled dumper on an auto rickshaw overturned. Along with the vehicle driver, three pupils returning after their exam were both instantly slain. A post-mortem has been requested for the bodies’ Police in Raigarh said.