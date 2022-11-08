India records no COVID related fatalities in a day for the first time since March 2020.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in India increased by 625 on Tuesday, which was the lowest daily increase since April 9, 2020, and no deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, a first since March 2020, reports the Union Health Ministry.

Ministry data updated at 8 am, the number of infections in the nation has increased to 4,46,62,141, while the number of active cases has decreased to 14,021.

5,30,509 people have died so far.

A total of 540 new cases were reported in one day on April 9, 2020.

For the first time since March 2020, no deaths have been registered in the nation in the last 24 hours.

The first coronavirus patient in India was a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

According to the health ministry website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.78%, and the number of active cases makes up 0.03 percent of all cases.

4,41,17,611 persons have recovered from the illness, while the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.

On the nation as a whole, the COVID-19 immunisation campaign has resulted in the administration of 219.74 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, says the ministry’s website.