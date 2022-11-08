India’s G20 slogan is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ says PM Modi.

Tuesday saw the launch of the website, theme, and logo for India’s G20 presidency by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The slogan for the G20 presidency, according to PM Modi, would be ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

‘With One Sun, One World, One Grid, India pioneered the renewable energy revolution. With One Earth, One Health, India boosted the global health movement. One Earth, One Family, One Future will now be India’s G20 theme,’ Prime Minister Modi announced on Tuesday.

I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India’s G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Modi remarked at the unveiling of the G20 logo and website. ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is a symbol of India’s humanitarianism. Lotus depicts India’s cultural history and belief in uniting the world.

PM Modi thanked the efforts made by each and every previous administration as well as the citizens of India to advance the country.

The efforts of all administrations over the past 75 years have been poured into moving India ahead, as PM Modi noted: ‘After independence, we began a journey to the heights of development.’