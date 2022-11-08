DH NEWSKarnatakaDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Karnataka govt exempts use of agricultural land for poultry farming from land conversion; issues circular

Nov 8, 2022, 10:55 am IST

 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government issued a circular on Monday which exempted the use of agricultural land for poultry farming from land conversion. The decision has come forward as poultry farming is defined as ‘agriculture’ in Section 2-(a)(1)(d) of the Land Reforms Act, 1961.

Section 95(2) of the Land Revenue Act, 1964 relating to the use of agricultural land for other purposes has allowed the farmer to apply to the District Collector for permission to convert the agricultural land or a part of it for any other purpose. As per the information, an initial proposal for this was pending as it was put forth by animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan long back.

 

Tags
shortlink
Nov 8, 2022, 10:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button