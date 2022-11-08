Lava launches budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Lava launched new 5G budget smartphone named ‘Lava Blaze 5G’ in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. This is a special introductory price and there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. The device is offered in Glass Blue and Glass Green colours The phone will go on sale via Amazon. Details regarding the sale date of Lava Blaze 5G are yet to be announced.

The dual SIM (nano) Lava Blaze 5G runs on Android 12 and is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720×1,600) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has 269ppi pixel density and Widevine L1 support.

The smartphone is equipped with an AI-backed triple rear camera setup and a 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. Both rear and front cameras support different professional photography and videography modes such as AI, beauty, filters, GIF, HDR, macro, motion, night, panorama, portrait, slow motion timelapse, and UHD, among others.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth V5.1, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPRS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.