According to the most recent figures based on the nation’s 2021 census data, over one in six of the population of England and Wales last year were foreign-born, with 1.5% of citizens being Indian. India continued to be the most frequent place of birth outside of the UK last year, with 920,000 individuals, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). Poland came in second with 743,000 people, or 1.2% of residents, while Pakistan came in third with 624,000. (1 per cent).

The ONS stated in a statement that ‘one in six typical residents of England and Wales were born outside the UK,’ a rise of 2.5 million from 2011 to 2012. The most typical country of birth outside of the UK in 2021, according to the report, was India. India, Poland, and Pakistan continue to be the top three non-UK countries of birth for residents of England and Wales, with numbers increasing in all categories since the last census ten years ago. India’s population increased from 694,000 in 2011, Poland’s from 579,000, and Pakistan’s from 482,000.

Additionally, according to census statistics, the three most popular non-UK passports held by inhabitants of England and Wales in 2021 were Polish (760,000, 1.3%), Romanian (550,000, 0.9%), and Indian (369,000, 0.6%). Both the highest percentage of residents with non-UK passports and the highest percentage of residents born outside of the UK continued to reside in London. In 2021, more than four in ten (40.6%) of London’s regular inhabitants were not born in the UK, and more than one in five (23.3%) possessed a non-UK passport.

This is a little increase from 2011, when 21.0% of Londoners held a non-UK passport and 36.7% of inhabitants were non-UK citizens. The number of people who identified Romania as their country of birth increased by 576 percent since the previous census, from 80,000 in 2011 to 539,000 in 2021, making it the highest number of any country. This increase was sparked by the lifting of working restrictions for Romanian citizens in 2014. However, migration in the year prior to census was lower in 2021 than it was in 2011, due to travel restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, Jamaica and the US both dropped out of the top 10 non-UK countries of birth. Prior to Bangladesh (seventh), Nigeria (eighth), Germany (ninth), and South Africa, Italy joined the rankings in sixth position, behind Romania (fourth) and Ireland (fifth) (10th). 3.6 million people, or 36.4% of all inhabitants who were not born in the UK, were born in the European Union (EU), up from 2.5 million in 2011. Scotland and Northern Ireland, two devolved territories of the United Kingdom, are not included in the statistics.