Market Capitalization of 7of top-10 companies gain by Rs 1,33,707 crore

Mumbai: Market Capitalization (M-cap) of 7 of top-10 companies surged by 1,33,707.42 crore in last week. The positive trend in the Indian equity market is the reason for this upward trend. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the biggest winner in the market. RIL is followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, HDFC and ITC. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation.

The market valuation of RIL jumped Rs 44,956.5 crore to Rs 17,53,888.92 crore. HDFC Bank added Rs 22,139.15 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,34,517.67 crore.The market valuation of State Bank of India surged Rs 20,526.61 crore to Rs 5,29,898.82 crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 19,521.04 crore to Rs 11,76,860.69 crore.

Also Read: Educational institutions in this state to remain closed on November 9, 12

HDFC’s mcap advanced Rs 16,156.04 crore to Rs 4,52,396.31 crore and that of ITC climbed by Rs 9,861.07 crore to Rs 4,38,538.73 crore. The valuation of Infosys gained Rs 547.01 crore to Rs 6,37,023.14 crore.

Meanwhile, the mcap of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 1,518.27 crore to Rs 6,31,314.49 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever fell by Rs 1,186.55 crore to Rs 5,92,132.24 crore.Bharti Airtel’s mcap dipped Rs 222.53 crore to Rs 4,54,182.23 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and ITC.